Athens among Condé Nast's top 17 travel picks for 2017

The Greek capital, Athens, is among the top 17 holiday destinations for 2017, according to the prestigious US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Canada gets top billing in the magazine's list, while Athens is fifth on the list.

Beyond the Greek capital's historical lineage, the magazine's editors cited the debut of the Stavros Niarchos cultural center and the newly opened state-run museum of contemporary art as boosting Athens' "footprint" it terms of modern culture. Additionally, Athens' designation as a transit point for several attractive island destinations, such as Corfu, is also highlighted.