A total of 152,193 people voted in elections for SYRIZA's leader

According to the official final count released by the Central Electoral Commission, after integrating the results in all the constituencies throughout the country, the total number of voters who participated in the election for the leader of the main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance was 152,193.

In particular, according to SYRIZA's announcement, 150,853 people voted in favour of the election of the leader, the number of blank ballots was 989, while the number of null or spoiled votes was 351.

The count of the votes for the new Central Committee of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is continuing, until the full integration of the electoral districts of Attica.

