Greek govt unveils pre-paid card worth 150€ for 18-25 year olds willing to get Covid-19 vax

The Greek government on Monday announced an incentive measure, mainly aimed at young people, to boost the Covid-19 vaccination rate even further in the east Mediterranean country, as concern has emerged over rising instances of the Delta variant of the virus threatening the ongoing tourism season.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself again took to the airwaves, in a brief nationally televised address, to announce the allocation of a "freedom Pass", worth 150 euros, for use to purchase travel tickets and attend movies, theatrical performances and museum entry.

The pre-paid card will be allocated to young people that have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccinations in the country; four at present, two of which are single-dose jabs.

"The time has come for the state to reward an age group that has been impacted by the coronavirus, namely, those young people 18 to 25 years old," Mitsotakis said, reiterating that the goal in the country remains a 70-percent, if not 80 percent, full vaccination rate.