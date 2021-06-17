Greek police request further clarifications from husband of home invasion victim Caroline Crouch

The husband of a 20-year woman asphyxiated to death last month during an apparent early morning home invasion last month has been called to police headquarters in Athens to provide more information in the case, which shocked public opinion in Greece.

Sources cited by numerous local media reports on Thursday morning pointed to "new evidence" derived from the month-and-a-half police investigation into the homicide.

The husband of the victim, a 32-year-old commercial pilot, was reportedly en route to Athens by helicopter, after having attended a 40-day memorial service for his deceased wife on the west-central Aegean island of Alonissos, where the young woman was raised since childhood.

Caroline Crouch, a UK citizen, was the mother of an 11-month daughter at the time of her death. The infant was inside the two-storey stand-alone condominium in the semi-rural township of Glyka Nera - east of Athens proper - during the incident. The child's father was found bound and gagged inside the residence, while the family's pet Husky was found hanging by its neck above a staircase.

Authorities began a massive manhunt and investigation for three suspects, based on testimony provided by the victim's husband.