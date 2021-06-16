Labor market liberalization bill passed by Greek Parliament; only govt majority approves

A draft bill liberalizing Greece's labor sector was ratified on Wednesday, with a majority of 158 deputies - all from the ruling New Democracy (ND) party - voting in favor of the entirety of the legislation, and with deputies of all opposition parties in attendance in the 300-MP Parliament voting against the bill's main provisions.

The bill was vilified by trade unions and the political opposition for ostensibly abolishing, indirectly, the eight-hour work day and allowing for overtime work to be converted into time off, two points vociferously denied by the government and ND deputies.

The labor ministry bill, as detailed by the government side, allows wage-earners to decide if they'll work more certain days of the week than others, or, adjust work-times with seasonal needs.

Unions also bitterly opposed provisions constituting unionists as liable for damages and illegal actions related to strikes and industrial actions.

