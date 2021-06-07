Head of top Greek com't advising gov't on pandemic: 90% of recent Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals were not vaccinated

The president of Greece's "blue chip" committee of epidemiologists and public health experts on Monday said roughly 90 percent of the people in the country recently admitted to hospitals to treat virus-related symptoms had not received vaccinations.

Prof. Maria Theodoridou heads up the committee, whose members are tasked with advising the Greek government on how to manage and combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also told reporters at a press briefing that public health authorities are discerning a "certain unwillingness" of people in the country above the age of 60 to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

"All of the vaccines protect someone from being treated for a serious illness or to wind up in an ICU... all of us should contribute so that those who don't want to get vaccinated are persuaded to do so," she added.

In answer to another press question, she cited studies showing that Covid-19 can cause serious damage to a pregnant woman's placenta, and thus endanger the fetus. This development, she said, is the reason behind the recommendation that pregnant woman get vaccinated.