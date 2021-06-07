Greece designates Turkey as a 'safe country' for asylum seekers hailing from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia

Monday, 07 June 2021 22:33
UPD:22:49
Eurokinissi

A joint ministerial decision on Monday designates neighboring Turkey as a "safe country" for asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia, all strife-torn or impoverished countries from where hundreds of thousands of their nationals departed over the past six years in order to illegally enter or try and enter Greece in a bid to reach other preferred EU destinations.

According to Greece's relevant migration and asylum ministry, the decision is based on a recommendation by the asylum service and all updated information collected by Greek services on the situation in neighboring Turkey regarding living conditions and human rights for these specific categories of third country nationals seeking international protection.

The recommendation notes that these specific third country nationals are not at risk in Turkey due to their racial, religious, national or political affiliations.

The decision does not affect Turkish citizens requesting international protection after reaching Greek territory.

"This is another step in the full and unwavering implementation of the common EU-Turkey statement, which obliges the neighboring country not to allow the activity of illegal migrant smuggling rings and their entry into Greece," relevant minister Notis Mitarachi said.

