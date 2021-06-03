Greece still off UK's 'green list' of countries with low Covid-19 exposure

The UK will not, after all, include Greece in a so-called “green list” that will allow its citizens to visit other countries and return without remain in quarantine, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The same report has British authorities also ready to take another top holiday destination, Portugal, off the list, while no other countries are set to be added.

The news agency, citing statements by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Mat Hancock, said hopes that certain Greek and Spanish islands would be added have evaporated, leaving Greece in the UK’s “orange list”.