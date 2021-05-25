Greek PM satisfied with prospect of rapid implemenation of EU 'vax certificate' for travel

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 23:21
UPD:23:40
INTIME NEWS/ © European Union
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction on Tuesday evening after the end of an EU Summit Meeting in Brussels over the prospect that a European "vax certificate" will be implemented as soon as possible.

Athens wants to facilitate the free travel of people that have been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus, can show very recent and reliable tests with a negative result, or who have heightened anti-bodies, in order to ensure that the country's all-important tourism industry is revived.

He also expressed satisfaction with the rate of vaccinations taking place in Greece.

Asked by a reporter over the sensitive issue of possible vaccinations for pre-pubescent teens, Mitsotakis merely said that "we will discuss this for children in junior high school and above; this will provide a new dynamic to the vaccination (campaign)."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών