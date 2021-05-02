Greece celebrates Orthodox Easter a day ahead of opening of F&B sector

Predominately Orthodox Christian Greece celebrated Easter Sunday over the weekend with a budding optimism that the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns will soon be a thing of the past, with an opening of the food and beverage sector set for Monday, in fact.

A prohibition on non-essential travel between regions was still in effect for the weekend, greatly limiting the annual exodus of city dwellers to the provinces and islands for Easter, albeit restrictions this year were much looser than last year, when even Church services were held without worshippers.

Church services for the Holy Week were held earlier this year, and with a ceiling on the number of worshippers within places of worship, along with the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Optimism heading into the summer season comes from the fact that nearly three million people, out of roughly 11 million residents in the country, have been vaccinated, with related pandemic figures (new infections, ICU cases, related deaths) slowly easing, on a daily basis.