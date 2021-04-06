IMF foresees 3.8% GDP growth in Greece for 2021, lower than previous prediction

The IMF foresees an ambitious, by post-Covid standards, 3.8 percent GDP growth rate for Greece in 2021, as listed in the Fund's six-month World Economic Outlook report.

Specifically, for the last quarter of 2021 the IMF cites a growth rate of 6.9 percent, a projection obviously in anticipation of an end to pandemic-related restrictions.

For 2022, on an annual basis, the Fund foresees a GDP rise by 5 percent, compared with a 8.2-percent slide in coronavirus-battered 2020.

Nevertheless, Tuesday's forecasts are slightly lower than the IMF's previous ones for Greece, announced last autumn, when the Fund predicted GDP growth in Greece for 2021 at 4.1 percent.