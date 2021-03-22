First group of private physicians conscripted in Greece for service amid resurgent Covid-19 pandemic

The first of 206 conscription summons for a same-number of private sector physicians in Greece reached Athens-area police precincts on Monday afternoon, with the Mitsotakis government good on its threat to press certain medical specialists into service to fight a surging "second wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conscripted physicians are either summoned to police precincts to receive the written order or have a police officer deliver it to their workplace or residence.

ΑΜΠΕ

The government is pressing pathologists, pulmonologists and general practitioners in the greater Athens area, in the first phase, as the number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs with Covid-19 nears the 700-mark, while hundreds of non-intubated patients are also hospitalized.