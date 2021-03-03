Greece tax bureau finally unveils e-platform for property transactions

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:24
UPD:22:37
Greece is going through a lockdown due to the rising numbers of infected and diseased by the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus infection, Athens, February 28, 2021 / Kαθολικό lockdown στην χώρα, λόγω της αύξησης των κρουσμάτων του COVID-19, Αθήνα, 28 Φεβρουαρίου, 2021
Greece's tax bureau, the now renamed and autonomous Independent Authority for Public Revenues (AADE), this week unveiled an online service that would have been unheard of in the country only several years ago, namely, remotely registering and completing property transactions.

The online platform, called myProperty, allows a notary public - which in Greece is a legal school graduate that retains a registrar of contracts - to send a property sale contract to both a buyer and a seller's tax account inbox (myTaxisnet).

After both parties approve of the contract, the transaction is automatically submitted and a relevant tax on the transaction is calculated and ascribed.
The notary is also notified.

A buyer then pays the commensurate tax related to the transaction by debit card or via a web-banking account, with the receipt notice then posted on the myProperty site for the notary and buyer.  

The sale contract is then posted by the notary on the myProperty platform.

