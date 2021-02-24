Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day confirmed again drop under 2K; 28 related fatalities on Wed.

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 20:11
UPD:20:13
New single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections fell under the 2,000-mark in Greece on Wednesday (1,913), a day after surging on Tuesday. New related fatalities reached 28, while the number of patients treated for acute Covid-10 symptoms in hospital ICUs remained at 357.

The death toll from the pandemic reached 6,371, with 95.7 percent having suffered from an underlying position or were above the age of 70.

In terms of ICU cases, the average age of the patients remained 69, while 86.8 percent of this sample being above the age of 70 or with an underlying condition.

