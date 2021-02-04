Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed single-day infections again above 1,000; concerns over surge

Confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections again exceeded the 1000-mark for a third straight day on Thursday, nearly half of which were in the greater Athens area.

Specifically, 1,070 new infections were detected, with 533 in greater Athens.

The surge continued to raise concerns that the "second wave" of the pandemic is not ebbing, or, that a "third wave" is at hand.

The number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms remained mostly stable, at 249 on Thursday. The average age of this group rose slightly to 70, with 85.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

In the morbid category of related fatalities, another 25 deaths were reported on Thursday, with the death toll since the advent of the pandemic rising to 5,903.

The average age of the victims is 79, with 95.6 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The figures come amid a partial, and in places 'harder', nationwide lockdown that has been imposed since mid November 2020.