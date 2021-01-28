Re-imposition of stricter Covid-19 lockdown appears on the horizon for greater Athens area

Re-imposition of a stricter lockdown the greater Athens area (Attica prefecture) is apparently a scenario again being examined by the government, as the latest data shows higher concentration levels of the Covid-19 virus in an area where roughly half of Greece's population resides.

At present, more than half of the confirmed single-day infections in Greece are reported from the greater Athens area, at between 400 to 500 infections detected on a daily basis.

Concerns were also exasperated due to the detection of a mutation originally traced to the UK.

Decisions will be announced on Friday, based the recommendations of a committee comprised by epidemiologists and public health experts.