Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases double on Tues. in Greece, while related fatalities, ICU patients continue to fall

New single-day confirmed Covid-19 cases (866) nearly doubled on Tuesday, compared from the previous day, although the number of daily related fatalities continued to drop, along with the number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute coronavirus symptoms.

The figures are carefully scrutinized on a daily basis in the country, as a partial nationwide lockdown has been imposed for nearly two and a half months, taking its toll on the economy and society.

The number of related deaths announced over the past 24-hour period reached 27, down from 39 the previous day. The number of intubated patients reported on Tuesday is 337, slightly down from 350 the previous day.

The average age of those in ICUs is 68, with 85.5 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from an underlying condition.

The death toll reached 5,329, with the average age of the victims remaining fixed at 79, while 95.5 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Meanwhile, the Greece's public health authority on Tuesday announced that 6,281 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BionTech on the day, while nearly 60,000 had been vaccinated with the first dose of the specific vaccine since late December 2020.