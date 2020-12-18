Greek PM: Covid-19 vaccinations in the country on Dec. 27

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday said the first round of Covid-19 vaccinations in the country will begin on Dec. 27, following his participation in a meeting focusing on the country's national vaccination plan.

According to initial estimates, the first batches of the vaccine will be made available in Greece on Dec. 26.

"Based on the last briefing we had from the European Medicines Agency, the approval of the first vaccine, by Pfizer, is expected on Dec. 22. Distribution in Europe will immediately begin thereafter," he said.