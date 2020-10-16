Greek FM concludes high-profile meeting to Armenia, amid ongoing clashes in region

Saturday, 17 October 2020 00:00
UPD:00:02
INTIME NEWS/ Δελτίο τύπου / POOL
A- A A+

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday concluded a highly visible visit to Yerevan and talks with top Armenian leadership, including with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, amid the ongoing military clash between the Azerbaijani military and ethnic Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

He also had lengthy talks with his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Dendias' meeting with Mnatsakanyan was followed by expanded talks between the delegations on bilateral collaboration, regional developments and the EU's relations with the Caucasus country.

"Our peoples are linked by deep-rooted ties of friendship and shared values. Armenia prioritizes the continuous strengthening and development of relations with Greece, which is especially important in today’s complicated regional and geopolitical situation. I wish to thank Greece, the Greek people for supporting Armenia and the Armenian people," Pashinyan said in a statement afterwards.

