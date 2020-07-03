Covid-19 infection within team causes cancellation of Saturday Superleague game in Greece

Greece's Superleague on Friday announced a member of a visiting team delegation has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that tomorrow's "play-out" game between Lamia and Xanthi has been cancelled.

The announcement did not specific whether the confirmed case involves a player, coach or other team official.

The Xanthi side was staying overnight at a hotel in the Volos area, north of Lamia.

A new date was set for Monday, under the condition that everyone in the Xanthi delegation repeatedly tests negative for the coronavirus.