Covid-19 infection within team causes cancellation of Saturday Superleague game in Greece

Friday, 03 July 2020 23:33
UPD:23:46
Eurokinissi Sports/ΤΣΟΥΤΣΑΣ ΛΑΣΚΑΡΗΣ
Greece's Superleague on Friday announced a member of a visiting team delegation has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that tomorrow's "play-out" game between Lamia and Xanthi has been cancelled.

The announcement did not specific whether the confirmed case involves a player, coach or other team official.

The Xanthi side was staying overnight at a hotel in the Volos area, north of Lamia.

A new date was set for Monday, under the condition that everyone in the Xanthi delegation repeatedly tests negative for the coronavirus. 

