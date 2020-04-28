Covid-19: Death in Greece up by two, at 138; nearly 2,600 confirmed infections

Total confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece reached 2,566 as of Tuesday, with the death toll rising slightly to 138, two more than a day earlier.

Sixty new infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, with some 69,000 tests conducted.

According to the head of the coordination committee set up by the state to combat the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, 40 people are on life support in ICUs as a result of the Covid-19 - mostly males with underlying conditions and elderly.

The average age of those in critical condition is 67, seven out of 10 are men and 87.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are over the age of 70. Conversely, 70 patients previously in ICUs have recovered.