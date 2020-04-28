Covid-19 outbreak: Greek govt proceeds with first substantial relaxation of restrictions on non-essential movement, public assembly

The Greek government on Tuesday afternoon announced a relaxation of imposed restrictions in the country aimed to prevent exposure to the Covid-19 virus, with prohibitions on the non-essential movement lifted as of Monday - albeit only with the prefecture where one resides.

Traveling outside one's prefecture, such as the greater Athens area, will be lifted in two weeks, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, during a nationally televised address.

Greece has fared better than other European countries plagued by the coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll still in low three digits, 138 as of Tuesday, and with less than 2,600 confirmed infections reported in a population of roughly 11 million.

Additionally, outdoor exercise and swimming in seas will be allowed, although organized beaches will remain closed.

Not all retailers will open on Monday, but only stores selling electronic goods, sportswear, along with hair salons and barber shops.

All retailers will be allowed to open as of May 11, with large shopping malls to reopen on June. 1.

In all cases, social distancing and a ceiling on the number of customers per footage also envisioned.

Lessons for high school seniors will commence on May 11, followed a week later for the other two high school levels.

In a closely watched decision, personal worship will be allowed in places of worship as of Monday, with worshipers allowed in daily services and divine liturgies as of May 17, a pressing demand by the influential Orthodox Church in the country.