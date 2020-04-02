New online platform showcases Greece as tourism, cultural destination amid increasingly global 'lockdown'

A new platform, Greece From Home - https://www.greecefromhome.com/ - debuted on Thursday, with the Greek state looking past the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and its devastating effects on the global economy, to the "day after", when the tourism and travel industry not only rebounds but more than covers "lost ground".

The platform was jointly created by tourism ministry, the state-affiliated National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and the Marketing Greece agency.

Using the primary message of "from home", the initiative revolves around three main axes: to offer people around the world the opportunity to remain in contact with Greek civilization and culture; to discover and be inspired by the country's natural beauty and to increase their digital knowledge - all from their home.

Design of the platform was overseen by the government's chief creative officer, Steve Vranakis, and the creative team from Ithaca Lab and Prinz & Co, with cooperation with the ministry, GNTO, Marketing Greece and Google.