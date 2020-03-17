Fifth Covid-19 death in Greece; confirmed cases still low, 387

The death toll for coronavirus-related infections in Greece reached five on Tuesday, miniscule compared to other European countries, but still worrying, while the total number of confirmed cases was reported at 387.

The fifth fatality was a 67-year-old Athens man with previous and severe respiratory problem.

Sixty of the infected people had not travelled overseas recently or had contacts with other confirmed cases. Seventy cases are being treated in Covid-19-designated hospitals, of which 11 are listed in serious condition in ICUs. The average age of those in critical condition is 69.

A breakdown of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in terms of age groups is: 11 between the ages of 0-17; 59 between the ages of 18 to 39; 132 between the ages of 40 to 64, and the rest are over the age of 65.

On a bright note, 14 people previously being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus fully recovered and were released.