EBRD revises Greek econ growth forecasts downward; 2% in 2019, 2.4% in 2020

Wednesday, 06 November 2019 21:11
UPD:21:17
The Greek economy will grow by 2 percent, in terms of annual GDP, and by 2.4 percent for 2020, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday, in its report on regional economic prospects, revising its forecasts downward, compared to the figures cited in its previous such report in May 2019.

According to the EBRD, exports of goods and services still power higher economic growth, at the same time when private consumption in Greece has a positive impact on growth. Unemployment also continues to drop, standing at 17 percent in August 2019.

