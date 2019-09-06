Port of Piraeus tops Valencia as Med's largest container port, according to 'N' information

By L. Karageorgos
The port of Piraeus, as widely forecast over the recent period, has climbed into first place in terms of container traffic in the Mediterranean, exceeding the second-place port by roughly 40,000 containers.

Based on information gathered by "N" for the first seven months of the year, the Cosco-managed port of Piraeus' overall container traffic reached 3.275 million teu, up 21.7 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and exceeding Valencia's total of 3.231 million teu in the same period.

