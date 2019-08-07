Arrears towards Greece's social security funds drop by 248.35 mln€ in Q2 2019

By S. Papapetros

Arrears towards Greece's social security funds were reduced by 248.35 million euros in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the preceding quarter - Jan-Mar 2019. As a result the total figure for arrears eased to a still high 35.1 billion euros.

According to the regular trimester report by the center for collecting social insurance contributions, the difference of 248.35 million euros is due, in part, to a recalculation - and write-offs, in many instances - of arrears of non-wage-earners, based on a formula foreseen in a law passed this year by the previous government.