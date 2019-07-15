Staikouras-Regling meeting: FinMin press release cites talks on Greek economy, commitments to creditors, new govt's priorities

A meeting between visiting ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling and new Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras was held in a "positive climate", a press release by the same ministry stated shortly after the talks in Athens on Monday.

Without going into details, the press release merely said talks revolved around the condition of the Greek economy and the country's commitments to creditors, as well as priorities by the new Mitsotakis government.

Widespread media speculation in the Greek capital over recent days pointed to the new government's intent to broach the issue of cutting primary budget surplus targets, as a percentage of annual GDP, that Greece must record up until 2022.

Regling is also due to be received by PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.