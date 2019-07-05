ND vice-president Georgiadis: Fully meeting commitments the main argument for persuading creditors

Friday, 05 July 2019 13:06
UPD:13:07
SOOC/George Vitsaras
A- A A+

By P. Tsoulos
plats@naftemporiki.gr

High-profile New Democracy (ND) vice-president Adonis Georgiadis echoed party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis' leitmotif of fully implementing reforms and attracting even more investments as the main "argument" that a new ND government - assuming the center-right party wins Sunday's election with a Parliament majority - will present to European creditors in order pass growth-generating measures.

In an interview to "N" just two days before the snap election, Georgiadis, amongst the most visible of the poll-leading party's candidates, said full implementation of already agreed to reforms will boost the country's credibility, while precluding what he called an "in-your-face" attitude vis-a-vis creditors. Μitsotakis has repeatedly said that he'll work to reduce fiscal targets mandated in the post-bailout period by creditors, namely, reduction of an annual primary budget surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP until 2022.

Georgiadis, who emerged on the national limelight as a book and products vender in paid TV programs before turning to politics with a now defunct populist right-of-center party and then switching to ND, said a priority for any next ND government is to slash now stratospheric tax and contributions by self-employed professionals and craftsmen in the country.

Turning to SMEs, he said promised tax breaks aim to boost their finances, and by extension, reduce unemployment.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών