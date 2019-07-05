ND vice-president Georgiadis: Fully meeting commitments the main argument for persuading creditors

By P. Tsoulos

High-profile New Democracy (ND) vice-president Adonis Georgiadis echoed party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis' leitmotif of fully implementing reforms and attracting even more investments as the main "argument" that a new ND government - assuming the center-right party wins Sunday's election with a Parliament majority - will present to European creditors in order pass growth-generating measures.

In an interview to "N" just two days before the snap election, Georgiadis, amongst the most visible of the poll-leading party's candidates, said full implementation of already agreed to reforms will boost the country's credibility, while precluding what he called an "in-your-face" attitude vis-a-vis creditors. Μitsotakis has repeatedly said that he'll work to reduce fiscal targets mandated in the post-bailout period by creditors, namely, reduction of an annual primary budget surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP until 2022.

Georgiadis, who emerged on the national limelight as a book and products vender in paid TV programs before turning to politics with a now defunct populist right-of-center party and then switching to ND, said a priority for any next ND government is to slash now stratospheric tax and contributions by self-employed professionals and craftsmen in the country.

Turning to SMEs, he said promised tax breaks aim to boost their finances, and by extension, reduce unemployment.