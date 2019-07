By L. Karageorgos

Attica Group, the parent company of Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways and Superfast Ferries , this week announced that it has taken delivery of the ferry boat "Anglia Seaways" from DFDS, paying slightly more than 12 million euros in cash for the vessel.

The 142.5-meter ferry, renamed "Blue Carrier 1", sails at an average speed of 17.5 knots and was built in 2000. It has a transport capacity of up to 120 trucks and the ability to carry special freight.