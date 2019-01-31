11-mln€ ΕΙB backing for Greek secure ΙD documents production

The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Thursday announced a 10-year loan worth 11 million euros with Veridos Matsoukis for the printing of secure ID documents for the Greek state.

According to a press release, the EIB financing will support the more than 23-million-euros worth of new investments at Veridos Matsoukis’ Athens site, which is dedicated to boosting production capacity for passports, ID cards and other official documents – using the latest security features, crucial for reducing identity fraud.

The first ever EIB support for Veridos Matsoukis was formally signed in Athens on Thursday morning by Efthimios Matsoukis, Managing Director of Veridos Matsoukis and Peter Jacobs, Head of the European Investment Bank Investment Team for Greece.