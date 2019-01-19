Small Potami party heads for apparent split over Prespa agreement

The small centrist Potami party appears now one step away from losing its Parliamentary group status in Greece's 300-MP legislature, after two deputies indicated on Saturday that they'll leave the party over the provisional Prespa agreement.

The bilateral according between Greece and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), is expected to be submitted to Parliament for ratification next week.

On Saturday Grigoris Psarianos and Giorgos Amyras made good on their promise to vote against the agreement, while deriding the recent razor-sharp vote of confidence (151 MPs) that gave the leftist Tsipras government a "breather".

The three remaining Potami MPs, party president and founder Stravros Theodorakis, Giorgos Mavrotas and Spyros Likoudis have indicated that they believe the agreement is positive. Picking up votes from other parties may allow four MPs that provided a vote of confidence last week - which hailed from the erstwhile coalition partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks' party - to avoid backing the Prespa deal.

Potami means "river" in Greek.