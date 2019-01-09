Passenger traffic at Athens airport nears 24.2 mln, new annual record

Athens' international airport posted another record in 2018, with passenger traffic exceeding 24.14 million passengers, up by 2.4 million from 2017, an increase of 11 percent.

Traffic from overseas flights was up by 13.8 percent, more than two million passengers in absolute terms, with domestic traffic up by 5.6 percent.

In terms of flights, the airport, officially called the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport of Athens, reported 217,094 flights in 2018, an increase of 10.8 percent compared to 2017.