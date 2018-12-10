EU Mission chief for Greece Costello: Deep structural reforms must continue; Athens will meet 2019 fiscal targets

European Commission mission chief Declan Costello this week called on Athens to continue implementing structural reforms, especially ones dealing with improvements in the business and investment climate.

Speaking at the 20th Capital Link investment forum for Greece, being held in New York City, he also referred to the need for a modernization of the thrice-bailed out country’s public administration and judicial system – standing demands by the country’s institutional creditors and almost permanent observations in international organizations’ reports on Greece.

Costello also forecast that the 2019 budget submitted by the Tsipras government will achieve agreed to fiscal targets.