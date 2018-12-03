RINA executives brief Greek shipping community on new technologies

The Hellenic committee of Italy-based ship classification and certification provider RINA hosted a meeting with several top leaders of Greece's shipping community last month, with the emphasis new technologies. The event also served as a venue for a live demonstration of the RINACube Fleet Operation Center.

Committee chairman George Youroukos, the principle of Technomar Shipping Inc., highlighted some of RINA’s achievements in 2018, such as a further increase of classed fleet to almost 44 million gross tons.

Youroukos announced that his company will install RINA’s “Optimum” performance management system, part of the RINACube Fleet Operation Center, on their vessel, beginning with a pair in the initial stage.

RINA CEO and chairman Ugo Salerno referred to a transformation of the energy landscape and future prospects, which are expected to be based more on hybrid resources, as he said. Salerno pointed out that the next "big power play" will be on hydrogen and that fuel cells technology is rapidly developing, with application on ships also soon expected.

Fortunato Sulfaro, CEO of RINA Services, updated members on several significant projects, like the Carnival XL LNG fuelled cruise ships, currently under construction at Meyer Werft Shipyards, as well as the hybrid RoRo Cargo ships to be built for Grimaldi at the Jinlin yard in China.