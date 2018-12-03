Albania's Rama refers to a pending meeting with Greece's Tsipras

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama referred to an upcoming meeting with his Greek counterpart, adding it will come "very soon", in comments to Greece's state-run news agency.

The Albanian leader added that the goal of a pending meeting is to resolve whatever bilateral differences still exist between the two countries.

Speaking in Tirana on the sidelines of a media conference being hosted in the Albanian capital, he added that "we're close to resolving all of these (outstanding issues), and this is very significant."

Moreover, he added relations between the two south Balkan neighbors are "historic and traditional."

Greece hosts hundreds of thousands of Albanian citizens as guest workers and permanent residents in the country, beginning after the collapse of a four-decades-old Stalinist regime in Albania in the early 1990s. Additionally, a once sizeable ethnic Greek minority has lived for centuries in what is today southern Albania.