Ryanair on Tuesday announced a new route from Athens to Kyiv (Kiev), with a twice-weekly service commencing in April 2019, as part of discount carrier's summer 2019 schedule.

Ryanair’s Athens summer schedule now includes 33 routes in total, with six new routes to Catania, Eindhoven, Kyiv, London Luton, Marrakesh and Palermo, which will deliver an estimated 2.4 million passengers through Athens airport next year, the airline company said in a press release.