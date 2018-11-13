Makeshift bomb fails to detonate outside east Athens residence of supreme court prosecutor

An explosive device, reportedly packed in a pressure cooker, was found outside the east Athens apartment building where a supreme court deputy prosecutor resides.

Authorities located the object after an anonymous caller phoned a media outlet at 4 a.m. (local time) to warn of its presence and its impeding detonation in 20 minutes. The makeshift bomb was found atop a motorcycle's trunk, with the motorcycle parked outside the Vyronas district residence of prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos.

The explosive device, however, failed to detonate, with a bomb disposal unit attempting to neutralize it without a controlled explosion.