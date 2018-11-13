Makeshift bomb fails to detonate outside east Athens residence of supreme court prosecutor

Tuesday, 13 November 2018 08:54
UPD:09:07
INTIME NEWS/ΒΑΡΑΚΛΑΣ ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ
A- A A+

An explosive device, reportedly packed in a pressure cooker, was found outside the east Athens apartment building where a supreme court deputy prosecutor resides.

Authorities located the object after an anonymous caller phoned a media outlet at 4 a.m. (local time) to warn of its presence and its impeding detonation in 20 minutes. The makeshift bomb was found atop a motorcycle's trunk, with the motorcycle parked outside the Vyronas district residence of prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos.

The explosive device, however, failed to detonate, with a bomb disposal unit attempting to neutralize it without a controlled explosion.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών