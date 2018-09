Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority signed its third MoU with a major Chinese port this week, with Guangzhou Port officials on hand at Greece's biggest and busiest port.

The MoU was signed by PPA CEO Capt. Fu Chengqiu and Guangzhou Port general director Chen Hongxian, and deals with personnel training, exchange of know-how and developing environmental protection plans.

The latest agreement comes after similar ones with the ports of Shanghai and Tsingao.