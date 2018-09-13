USS Mout Whitney an imposing sight off Thessaloniki

By G. Hatzilidis

The latest sightseeing highlight in the northern port city of Thessaloniki lies off the metropolis’ shores, with the anchored USS Mount Whitney dominating the horizon with its presence this week.

The flagship of the US Sixth Fleet arrived off the city on the occasion of the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which began last weekend, offering an imposing platform for meetings between visiting US officials and Thessaloniki-area office-holders.

The United States is the honored nation at this year’s TIF.

In a meeting with the city’s mayor, Yannis Boutaris, the skipper of the state-of-the-art command and support vessel, Capt. Robert Aguilar, expressed the appreciation of his officers and seamen for the hospitality shown to the crew by Thessaloniki.