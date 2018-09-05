Spreads continue to increase for 10-year Greek bond

Wednesday, 05 September 2018 12:09
UPD:13:05
FOSPHOTOS /Panayiotis Tzamaros
A- A A+

Spreads for Greek 10-year bonds climbed higher this week into the "prohibitive range", influenced by investors' jitters over developing markets and standing concerns over Italian finances.

 On Wednesday morning, indicatively, the 10-year bond's yield was up by 10.8 basis points to reach 4.631 percent, making a prospective foray into the markets for sovereign borrowing wholly unlikely.
The 5-year bond's yield was 3.698 percent.

The spread for the 10-year bond skyrocketed by 426.6 basis points.

The yields for Greek bonds rose for the sixth straight day, rising to their highest level since even before a debt relief package was extended by creditors.  

