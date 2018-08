epa06961448 (FILE) - A cleaner cleans up dead leaves in front of Taiwan's Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, 30 July 2018 (reissued on 21 August 2018). On 21 August, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced that Taiwan has cut diplomatic ties with El Salvador after learning that the Central American nation has decided to recognize China. Wu said that Taipei learned about El Saldavor's plan to recognize China in June and has tried in vain to save ties. With El Salvador gone, there are only 17 countries which recognize Taiwan, formally called the Republic of China (ROC). EPA/DAVID CHANG