Gastrade eyes first market test for FSRU next month

Friday, 10 August 2018 11:35
UPD:11:39
REUTERS/China Stringer Network
A- A A+

by K. Deligiannis
kdel@naftemporiki.gr

Gastrade expects to conduct its first market test to sell-off capacity at its planned floating FSRU station, off the northeast Greek port city of Alexandroupolis, in the first half of September 2018.

Gastrade, owned by the Copelouzos group (80 percent) and by Peter Livanos' Gaslog (20 percent), is also reportedly in advanced negotiations with several major companies active in the sector in order to acquire a fifth partner in its share capital.

Greece's natural gas utility, DE.PA, as well as the state-run Bulgarian Energy holdings have already entered the company's share capital with a 20-percent stake, each.

