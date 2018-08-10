Russian tourist arrivals to Greece at satisfactory level: operators

Tourism arrivals to Greece from Russia continue to move at satisfactory rates, according to major travel agents active in the specific market, while the state-run national tourism organization (GNTO) in the east Mediterranean country even cites a 5-percent increase (yoy) so far.

According to Giorgos Masmanidis, the general director of Mouzenidis Travel Greece, a major operator in the Russian market, "demand remains at the same levels as last year, while the number of reservations until mid September remains satisfactory."

Coral Travel spokeswoman Marina Makarkova also confirmed that reservations were continuing for September and October.

According to an assessment by ANEX Tour executives, demand by Russian holiday makers for Greek vacations remained at the same level as in 2017, although the number of clients interested in four- and five-star accommodations was up.

The biggest increase was reported by TUI Russia, which posted a whopping 40-percent increase in the number of reservations it booked in Greece, compared to 2017.

Intourist showed an increase in sales for Greek packages by 10 percent; 12.6 percent for Biblio-Globus and between 15 to 20 percent for Pegas Touristik.

As far as destinations in the country, Crete and Rhodes remain the favorites for Russian tourists, followed by Corfu, Kos and Zakynthos.