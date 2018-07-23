Tsipras cuts Bosnia visit short due to wildfires back home

Monday, 23 July 2018
UPD:21:48
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was cutting short his visit to Bosnia on Monday, in the wake of a bevy of wildfires that erupted almost simultaneous around the greater Athens area the same day.

Moreover, Tsipras expressed concern over the numerous blazes that emerged at the same time.

Although strong winds and arid conditions were present on Monday - despite a few scattered raindrops north of Athens - the sheer number and timing of the blazes raised concerns on the part of authorities.

The Greek PM traveled to Mostar on Monday, where he was due to be honored with his counterpart from the former Yugoslav Republic of Maceonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev.

