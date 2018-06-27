Incident at AN.EL MP's office a 'false flag'

A notorious anarchist "collective" took responsibility for an attempted "intervention" on Wednesday at an Athens office of a deputy belonging to the junior coalition partner, the rightwing AN.EL party.

The incident acquired more extensive media attention after the party's president, controversial DM Panos Kammenos, claimed that it was part of a coordinated attempt to intimidate AN.EL MPs into rescinding their support for the poll-trailing Tsipras government.

At least 3 people tried to enter the Athens office of MP Costas Katsikis, but were blocked by office staff.

The anti-state "Rouvikonas" later took responsibility for the incident.