Extremist deputy who called for military 'coup' arrested

Monday, 18 June 2018
An outspoken Greek Parliament deputy that recently called on the country's military leaders to "overthrow" the government - resulting in his censure and even expulsion from the extremist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party - was arrested on Monday morning, before being taken to a relevant magistrate.

Konstantinos Barbaroussis was arrested in the northern Athens district of Halandri on an outstanding warrant charging him with "preliminary acts of high treason". In a particularly acrimonious address from Parliament's podium on Friday, during debate on an agreement regarding a bilateral fYRoM "name solution, Barbaroussis called on the army to arrest president, prime minister and defense minister.

