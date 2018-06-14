ND leader says party will submit 'no confidence' motion against Tsipras govt

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday said his party will table a no confidence motion against the Tsipras coalition government in Parliament, immediately following debate on an omnibus draft bill that includes most of the "prior actions" and further reforms requested by creditors.

The draft legislation, which is up for ratification via a fast-track Parliamentary process, aims to wrap up negotiations and conclude the fourth review of the current bailout before a June 21 Eurogroup meeting.

"It is my obligation to prevent the mortgaging of our country's future, with an agreement that hurts national interests," Mitsotakis said, referring directly to a 19-page agreement achieved by the Tsipras and Zaev governments to finally resolve the fYRoM "name issue".

"Mr. Tsipras refused to request Parliament's authorization to sign the agreement. The reason is to continue the unethical theater with Mr. Kammenos," the ND leader said, referring to the Greek premier and his junior coalition partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.