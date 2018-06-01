Latest opinion poll again gives ND a double-digit percentage point lead over SYRIZA

A latest opinion poll this week has main opposition New Democracy (ND) ahead of ruling SYRIZA by 10.3 percentage points, 29.7 percent to 19.4 percent.

The poll, conducted by the Rass firm and presented on the Athens-area Action 24 television station, shows a socialist/social democrat grouping (Kinima Allagis) at 9.7 percent, followed by the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn at 7 percent and the Communist Party polling 6.8 percent.

No other party or political grouping was given 3 percent of respondents' preferences. The undecided figure in the opinion poll was 14.3 percent.

Additionally, 70 percent of respondents said they believe ND will win the next election, regardless of their preference; 18.2 percent said ruling SYRIZA will again come in first.