12.4% increase in passenger traffic at Greek airports in January

Passenger traffic rose by 12.4% at all airports in the country in January 2025.

More specifically, according to data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), passenger traffic reached 2,712,144 passengers in January. In the corresponding period of 2024, passenger traffic stood at 2,413,403 passengers.

Regarding the number of aircraft movements (arrivals and departures of domestic and international aircraft) for January 2025, at all 39 airports in the country, whose air traffic control is mainly exercised by the Hellenic Aviation Authority, an increase of 5.8% was recorded compared to 2024.

In particular, in the first month of 2025, a total of 24,200 flights were carried out, compared to 22,874 flights in January 2024.

In addition, passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the Hellenic Aviation Authority (Heraklion, Kalamata, Alexandroupoli, Limnos, Astypalaia, Ioannina, Chios, Kozani, Kastoria, Karpathos, Kythira, Milos, Skyros, Nea Anchialos, Paros, Syros, Araxos, Naxos, Kalymnos, Ikaria, Kastelorizo, Kasos, Leros, Sitia) registered an increase in January 2025, compared to January 2024.

According to the statistics of the Civil Aviation Authority, the total number of passengers (arrivals and departures of international and domestic passengers) amounted to 219,777 passengers in January 2025, compared to 195,251 passengers in 2024.